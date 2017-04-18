Two Cooper vetoes latest chapter in power struggle Updated at
The week in Raleigh closed with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoing two Republican bills - one that would cut the state appeals court by three members and another that would change the state elections board. The vetoes were received Friday by the General Assembly, where overrides appear likely.
