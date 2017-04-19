Trio charged with vehicle break-in

Trio charged with vehicle break-in

The use of a credit card stolen from a vehicle has led to charges in connection with several vehicle break-ins. Deputies said they were dispatched to two vehicle break-in calls on Brookwood Road in Lincolnton on Saturday.

