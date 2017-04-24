Traffic 43 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Debris along I-77 damaging cars: "It's very frightening"
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they spent the weekend beginning the cleanup of a mess along Interstate 77 that damaged several cars and caused wrecks. The cleanup is along a 26 mile stretch from Charlotte to Lake Norman under construction as part of the toll lane project.
