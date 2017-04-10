Tiny green worms emerging on trees - " and plopping into people's hair
Cankerworms are slinking once again on Charlotte's trees, feasting on leaves and plopping into the hair of unsuspecting walkers and joggers. Some Dilworth residents reported plucking the little green caterpillars off their heads and clothes this week in what has become perhaps the grossest harbinger of spring in some Charlotte neighborhoods.
