Time Out Youth's 2017 Prom theme: welcome to Hogwarts
North Carolina's most prominent LGBTQ youth organization will revitalize its prom tradition on April 21 with a popular theme; the Harry Potter Prom allows LGBTQ youth and allies from in and around the Charlotte area to enjoy an age-old tradition with a memorable twist. Time Out Youth has been holding an annual prom for LGBTQ youth and allies since the first few years of the organization's birth in 1991.
