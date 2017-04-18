The Blotter: Stoned
Stoned A suspect in southwest Charlotte was caught with weed yesterday and, although the police seized his stash, they did include some kind words about the quality of his bud. While police often write vague descriptions, often including my favorite police term "green, leafy vegetable matter," for this specific arrest they noted that the suspect was in possession of 18.7 grams of "fresh marijuana," not to be confused with that crappy vegetable matter they usually catch people with.
