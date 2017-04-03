'Teacher Donut Dance Off' helps boost morale at Charlotte school
Teachers at Ashley Park PreK-8 school are doing something unique to start their day. It's called the Teacher Donut Dance Off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|8 hr
|MarkJ-
|37
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|8 hr
|Lololololol
|3
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Angel at night
|134
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|12 hr
|Lololololol
|1
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|13 hr
|Angel at night
|17
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|19 hr
|Fred Herbert
|5
|ISO Bill Phillips
|Wed
|Dawn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC