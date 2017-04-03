'Teacher Donut Dance Off' helps boost...

'Teacher Donut Dance Off' helps boost morale at Charlotte school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Teachers at Ashley Park PreK-8 school are doing something unique to start their day. It's called the Teacher Donut Dance Off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 8 hr MarkJ- 37
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title 8 hr Lololololol 3
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 10 hr Angel at night 134
Republican break Democrat filibuster 12 hr Lololololol 1
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 13 hr Angel at night 17
What is the the name of figs baby? 19 hr Fred Herbert 5
ISO Bill Phillips Wed Dawn 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC