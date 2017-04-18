Serial drunk driver who killed Charlo...

Serial drunk driver who killed Charlotte tourist will spend years behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A 23-year-old South Carolina woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Charlotte last summer. Kelly Ann Conkin was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 36 min Don 51
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Truth B. Known 10
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Tue Fast doc 12
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 17 Farrell Landon 76
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) Apr 16 Moose Knuckle 22
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Apr 12 hmmm 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC