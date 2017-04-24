Saluting those who give back: Four honored with Governor's Volunteer Service Award
Three Charlotte-area people and a local business have been honored by the state for the volunteer work they do in the greater Charlotte area. The United Way of the Central Carolinas handed out the North Carolina Governor's Volunteer Service Awards at Village Tavern in SouthPark Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J. Inabinett
|5 hr
|Edit
|2
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|18 hr
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Wed
|Angel at night
|70
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Nerf Herder
|7
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 23
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 23
|Rhett Butler
|4
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|76
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC