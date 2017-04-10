Rev. Dr. Robert Johnson Ralls

Rev. Dr. Robert Johnson Ralls

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Rev. Dr. Robert Johnson Ralls was blessed by God and family all his life. On Palm Sunday, April 9, 2017, he went to his eternal home following an extended illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) 41 min skaterbrainme 21
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 6 hr Farrell Landon 72
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 11 hr angel at night 38
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Apr 12 hmmm 1
Traci Diego Apr 12 hmmm 1
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Apr 12 Wtf 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC