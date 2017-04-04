Restaurant Bites: What's new and what's coming to a menu near you
March marked a busy month for local brewery news. A new cidery in South End held a St. Patrick's Day opening celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO Bill Phillips
|15 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|Mon
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Sun
|Angel at night
|2
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Apr 2
|MarkJ-
|29
|New JR high school
|Apr 2
|Truthful
|6
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 1
|Angel at night
|1
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Apr 1
|Facto
|191
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC