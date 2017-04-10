Real estate firm acquires uptown offi...

Real estate firm acquires uptown office tower for $79M; plans to open Charlotte office

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Business Journal

An uptown office tower has been acquired by a Durham commercial real estate investment firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republican break Democrat filibuster 6 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 19 hr Al Crowley 71
Nickname "Quick"? 19 hr Nucky Thompson 2
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sun Jen Hayden 29
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Sun Babyblastedbeeatch 3
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Apr 8 Gaston McCrapley 135
Thank God 4 TRUMP Apr 8 MoMo 50
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC