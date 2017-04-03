Police situation shuts down road in west Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say VCAT was serving a warrant in the 2100 block of Camp Greene Street. Officers blocked the road between Wilkinson Boulevard and Marlowe Avenue.
