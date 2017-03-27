Police look for 11-year-old after guardians found dead Updated at

Police look for 11-year-old after gua...

Police look for 11-year-old after guardians found dead

Read more: The Gaston Gazette

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old Charlotte girl and a white Impala after her two guardians were found dead Sunday. Arieyana Simone Forney is described as a black girl, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

