Police ID teen girl killed in city park
Police say the victim is 14-year-old Taylor Sotera Smith of 1506 Kelston Place, Charlotte. Police announced the girl's identity at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|15 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Sun
|Angel at night
|2
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sun
|MarkJ-
|29
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Sat
|Angel at night
|1
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Apr 1
|Facto
|191
|ISO Bill Phillips
|Mar 31
|Dawn
|2
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Mar 30
|Big Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC