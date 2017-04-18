Plaza-Midwood 12 mins ago 6:16 p.m.Poop problems piling up in Plaza Midwood
Frustration is piling up in Plaza Midwood after a group of homeowners say pet owners are regularly not cleaning up after their dogs. Now a survey is circulating online to put dog waste stations in more communities.
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|1 hr
|Robert
|9
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Fast doc
|12
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|23 hr
|angel at night
|41
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Farrell Landon
|76
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|Apr 12
|Wtf
|4
|Charlotte school system
|Apr 11
|Misskay
|1
