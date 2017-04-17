Woman spots snake mating ball along popular greenway trail
A Charlotte woman is warning people online after she stumbled on a snake mating ball while walking along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Monday. Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|7 hr
|robin hansford
|7
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|14 hr
|angel at night
|41
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|Farrell Landon
|76
|What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Moose Knuckle
|22
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
|Traci Diego
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC