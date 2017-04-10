Person stabbed to death in north Char...

Person stabbed to death in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 10 hr Al Crowley 71
Nickname "Quick"? 10 hr Nucky Thompson 2
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sun Jen Hayden 29
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned Sun Babyblastedbeeatch 3
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Apr 8 Gaston McCrapley 135
Thank God 4 TRUMP Apr 8 MoMo 50
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Apr 7 Lololololol 5
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC