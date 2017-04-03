Park Sterling Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2017 results on April 27, 2017
The conference call can be accessed toll free by dialing 512-1104 and requesting the Park Sterling Corporation earnings call. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
