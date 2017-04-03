Owner of OBX home sues Currituck
COROLLA A New England woman has filed suit against Currituck County, claiming the county is blocking her from completing a massive ocean-side rental home after first giving her permission to build it. Elizabeth Letendre, in her lawsuit filed March 27, is asking the court to issue an injunction lifting a county stop-work order on her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|4 hr
|Angel at night
|2
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|17 hr
|MarkJ-
|29
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Sat
|Angel at night
|1
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Facto
|191
|ISO Bill Phillips
|Mar 31
|Dawn
|2
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Mar 30
|Big Dick
|1
|The ex gov visits Trump
|Mar 30
|Big Dick
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC