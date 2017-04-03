Owner of OBX home sues Currituck

Owner of OBX home sues Currituck

COROLLA A New England woman has filed suit against Currituck County, claiming the county is blocking her from completing a massive ocean-side rental home after first giving her permission to build it. Elizabeth Letendre, in her lawsuit filed March 27, is asking the court to issue an injunction lifting a county stop-work order on her home.

