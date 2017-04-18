One in custody following police chase...

One in custody following police chase from Charlotte to Gaston County

20 hrs ago

One person is in custody after a two-county police pursuit involving a suspected stolen vehicle ended in Gaston County. The chase began on 4th Street extension in Charlotte when police spotted a car believed to have been stolen during a carjacking in the Steele Creek area.

