New Chick-fil-A at Charlotte Douglas Airport to have job fair
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Homer Scott
|75
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|21 hr
|Truth B. Known
|2
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|21 hr
|angel at night
|40
|What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Moose Knuckle
|22
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
|Traci Diego
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC