New biz recruiter upbeat about Moyock megasite
MOYOCK Currituck County's new business and industry recruiter will have plenty on his plate when he reports for his first day of work on Monday. But one of his top priorities will be moving forward with development of Currituck's proposed Moyock megasite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte
|5 hr
|Derrick
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|13 hr
|Angel at night
|4
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|11
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 26
|Angel at night
|69
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|Apr 26
|Nerf Herder
|7
|justin david upton (Jan '15)
|Apr 26
|GastoniaResident
|14
|Closed Church?!
|Apr 26
|driveby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC