More apartments under consideration for west Charlotte
More apartments will be added to west Charlotte if a recently filed rezoning petition gets approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ace TJ (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|saucey Pan
|6
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Mon
|Angel at night
|68
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Moose Knuckle
|14
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Sun
|Rhett Butler
|4
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 22
|Michellebanks
|2
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 19
|Truth B. Known
|10
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|76
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC