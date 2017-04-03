Missing Charlotte woman found near Ch...

Missing Charlotte woman found near Charlotte airport

22 hrs ago

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 61-year-old Robin Cash was found Saturday morning near the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Police said Cash was last seen leaving the CATS Transit Center and walking alone on East Trade Street around 6 p.m. Police say Cash got on a CATS bus at Providence Road and Wendover Road on Friday at 5:42 p.m. Police describe Cash as a black female, 5'2", 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

