Man charged in recent robbery facing additional charges
A man charged last week with robbing a southeast Charlotte business at gunpoint is facing additional charges in two other robberies. Charlotte-Mecklenburg charged 27-year-old Tyree Belk and 24-year-old Gina Cathcart last week with robbing the Skills Biz Center on E. Independence Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|Farrell Landon
|76
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Sun
|Truth B. Known
|2
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Sun
|angel at night
|40
|What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Moose Knuckle
|22
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
|Traci Diego
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC