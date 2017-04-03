Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in deadly weekend triple shooting
A Charlotte man has been charged with murder after a deadly triple shooting which killed one person over the weekend in east Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 23-year-old James Russell Andrews was arrested in a home along the 2100-block of Camp Greene Street in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|10 hr
|Angel at night
|12
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|14 hr
|Moose Knuckle
|32
|ISO Bill Phillips
|17 hr
|Dawn
|4
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|19 hr
|BSSlayer
|2
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|19 hr
|BSSlayer
|4
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Apr 2
|Angel at night
|2
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Apr 1
|Facto
|191
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC