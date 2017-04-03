Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in...

Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in deadly weekend triple shooting

15 hrs ago

A Charlotte man has been charged with murder after a deadly triple shooting which killed one person over the weekend in east Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 23-year-old James Russell Andrews was arrested in a home along the 2100-block of Camp Greene Street in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

