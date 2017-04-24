Man accused of dragging officer 20 fe...

Man accused of dragging officer 20 feet during traffic stop, arrested during SWAT standoff

The SWAT Team was called to an apartment complex in east Charlotte in connection to a wanted man that was barricaded inside a unit Thursday afternoon. Police said they were looking for 30-year-old Kendrick Parry in one of the units.

