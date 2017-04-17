Long-stalled development near uptown ...

Long-stalled development near uptown gets new life, with apartments approved Monday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte City Council approved a plan to build new apartments at a development just west of uptown that's sat mostly idle since the recession, where developers plan to lure tenants with lower rents than nearby luxury apartments. Phoenix-based Alliance Residential's plans call for up to 350 new apartments at Wilkinson Boulevard and Suttle Avenue, on 10 overgrown acres where the Radiator Specialty Co.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... 7 hr robin hansford 7
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 14 hr angel at night 41
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) 21 hr Farrell Landon 76
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) Sun Moose Knuckle 22
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Apr 12 hmmm 1
Traci Diego Apr 12 hmmm 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC