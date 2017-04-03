Lockdown lifted for JCSU after 3-vehi...

Lockdown lifted for JCSU after 3-vehicle crash, shooting at nearby intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Johnson C. Smith University was put on lockdown for a short time Friday afternoon after a crash and shooting shut down a road in northwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. West Trade Street at Beatties Ford Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 1 hr angel at night 25
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned 11 hr Baby want bottle? 2
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 14 hr Gaston McCrapley 135
Thank God 4 TRUMP 15 hr MoMo 50
Nickname "Quick"? Fri Dawn 1
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Fri Lololololol 5
Republican break Democrat filibuster Apr 6 Lololololol 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC