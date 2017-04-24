Local group starts block party to pre...

Local group starts block party to preach peace

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unlisted neighborhood in east charlotte 16 hr Derrick 2
Susan J. Inabinett Sat Angel at night 4
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 26 Angel at night 11
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Apr 26 Angel at night 69
Ace TJ (Jan '14) Apr 26 Nerf Herder 7
justin david upton (Jan '15) Apr 26 GastoniaResident 14
Closed Church?! Apr 26 driveby 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC