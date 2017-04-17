Live Videos | LIVE: Former Top Staffer to Cianci, Menino and Christy - John Palmieri
On Business Monday, former Providence Director of Planning and Development, John Palmieri joined host Josh Fenton for a discussion about Providence's economy and strategies to jump start the economy. Palmieri, one of the top urban planners in America has also worked for the later Boston Mayor Tom Menino and New Jersey Governor Chris Christy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|51 min
|Truth B. Known
|6
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|7 hr
|angel at night
|41
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|13 hr
|Farrell Landon
|76
|What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Moose Knuckle
|22
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
|Traci Diego
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC