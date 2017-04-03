Lifeguard drowns in Charlotte area YMCA pool
Police responded to the YMCA at 1402 Gaston St. for what was initially a missing person call for the lifeguard. When police arrived, they found the lifeguard, a 21-year-old woman, unresponsive in the pool at the YMCA.
