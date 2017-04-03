Lifeguard drowns in Charlotte area YM...

Lifeguard drowns in Charlotte area YMCA pool

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Police responded to the YMCA at 1402 Gaston St. for what was initially a missing person call for the lifeguard. When police arrived, they found the lifeguard, a 21-year-old woman, unresponsive in the pool at the YMCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank God 4 TRUMP 30 min MarkJ- 43
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title 1 hr Lololololol 5
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 2 hr Walter 18
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 15 hr Angel at night 134
Republican break Democrat filibuster 17 hr Lololololol 1
What is the the name of figs baby? 23 hr Fred Herbert 5
ISO Bill Phillips Wed Dawn 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC