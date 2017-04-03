Large tree blocks east Charlotte road, taking down power lines, poles
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nickname "Quick"?
|26 min
|Dawn
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|47
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|3 hr
|Angel at night
|21
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|10 hr
|Lololololol
|5
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Thu
|Angel at night
|134
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Thu
|Lololololol
|1
|What is the the name of figs baby?
|Thu
|Fred Herbert
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC