J.D. Goodrum constructs BNC Ballantyne financial facility

8 min ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

J.D. Goodrum Company has begun construction on BNC Ballantyne Financial Facility project. The 24,000-square-foot, 3-story new construction project, located at the southwest corner of Providence Road and Johnston Road, was designed by ESD Architecture & Interior Design of Charlotte.

