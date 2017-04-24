I-485, Independence Boulevard express...

I-485, Independence Boulevard express toll lanes delayed again

The N.C. Department of Transportation is delaying again planned express toll lanes on Interstate 485 in south Charlotte and in the median of U.S. 74 near uptown. The state has said it wants to wait for a consultant's study of the I-77 toll lane contract, which is expected to be finished by July.

