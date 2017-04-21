Hygge Coworking owner talks third loc...

Hygge Coworking owner talks third location, future expansion plans

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Charlotte co-working operation with the quirky Danish name and pops of yellow throughout has found its third location in the Queen City - and its biggest one yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 59 min Angel at night 63
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 19 Truth B. Known 10
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Apr 18 Fast doc 12
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 17 Farrell Landon 76
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) Apr 16 Moose Knuckle 22
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Apr 12 hmmm 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC