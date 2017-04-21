Hygge Coworking owner talks third location, future expansion plans
The Charlotte co-working operation with the quirky Danish name and pops of yellow throughout has found its third location in the Queen City - and its biggest one yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|59 min
|Angel at night
|63
|charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa...
|Apr 19
|Truth B. Known
|10
|Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14)
|Apr 18
|Fast doc
|12
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Apr 17
|Farrell Landon
|76
|What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10)
|Apr 16
|Moose Knuckle
|22
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 12
|Moose Knuckle
|3
|Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige...
|Apr 12
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC