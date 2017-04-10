Hotel: Housekeepers' assault claims i...

Hotel: Housekeepers' assault claims in suit were addressed

18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

An attorney for the management of a North Carolina hotel named in a lawsuit says it took appropriate steps when allegations of sexual assault against a supervisor were brought to its attention. Ken Carlson issued a statement Tuesday following reports that six housekeepers had filed a lawsuit saying their supervisor subjected them to a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained.

