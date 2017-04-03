Her dad was murdered. Then her grandparents were killed and she was kidnapped, cops say.

Major Mike Smathers of CMPD discusses Sunday's double homicide at 7519 Glencannon Drive as police investigate Charlotte's 24th and 25th homicides of the year. The bizarre double murder and kidnapping case that evolved Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina is apparently just the latest in a series of tragedies to befall 11-year-old Arieyana Simone Forney Friends of her murdered grandparents, Curtis and Ruby Atkinson, say the couple took in the girl after her father, Micah Atkinson, was murdered in 2013 in Charlotte.

