Her dad was murdered. Then her grandp...

Her dad was murdered. Then her grandparents were killed and she was kidnapped, cops say.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Major Mike Smathers of CMPD discusses Sunday's double homicide at 7519 Glencannon Drive as police investigate Charlotte's 24th and 25th homicides of the year. The bizarre double murder and kidnapping case that evolved Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina is apparently just the latest in a series of tragedies to befall 11-year-old Arieyana Simone Forney Friends of her murdered grandparents, Curtis and Ruby Atkinson, say the couple took in the girl after her father, Micah Atkinson, was murdered in 2013 in Charlotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO Bill Phillips 6 hr Moose Knuckle 3
What is the the name of figs baby? Mon Moose Knuckle 3
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sun Angel at night 2
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sun MarkJ- 29
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? Sat Angel at night 1
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) Apr 1 Facto 191
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Mar 30 Big Dick 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC