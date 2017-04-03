Funds being sought for Charlotte store owner hit by hate crime, arson
As police continued this weekend to investigate a hate crime and arson at an east Charlotte store, some in the community are trying to raise money for the shop owner to repair his business. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still looking for a man who set fire to a store in east Charlotte and left behind a racist note for the store's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Sun
|Jen Hayden
|29
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|Sun
|Babyblastedbeeatch
|3
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Gaston McCrapley
|135
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sat
|MoMo
|50
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Apr 7
|Dawn
|1
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Apr 7
|Lololololol
|5
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC