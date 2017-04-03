Funds being sought for Charlotte stor...

Funds being sought for Charlotte store owner hit by hate crime, arson

As police continued this weekend to investigate a hate crime and arson at an east Charlotte store, some in the community are trying to raise money for the shop owner to repair his business. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still looking for a man who set fire to a store in east Charlotte and left behind a racist note for the store's owner.

