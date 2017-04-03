Fresh seafood market, butcher shop expanding its reach into Gaston County Updated at
Clint and Elizabeth Boyd did plenty of praying two years ago before casting out on their dream of shipping fresh seafood and meat through a start-up company. But now that Saltwater Markets is catching a comfortable share of business from its base in Clover, South Carolina, the husband and wife team are ready to go after bigger fish on a bold expansion into Gaston County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|2 hr
|Baby want bottle?
|2
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Gaston McCrapley
|135
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|5 hr
|Cadillac Man
|22
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|6 hr
|MoMo
|50
|Nickname "Quick"?
|20 hr
|Dawn
|1
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Fri
|Lololololol
|5
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Thu
|Lololololol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC