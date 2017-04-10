Former mayor Patrick Cannon to host C...

Former mayor Patrick Cannon to host Charlotte radio show

15 hrs ago

Cannon, who was released from federal prison on fraud charges in September, will host "At the Table with Cannon," on OldSchool 105.3 FM. "I am delighted that Pat Cannon is returning to Old School 105.3 ," Radio One Program Director says.

