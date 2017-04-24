Forest Pawtuckett community fighting ...

Forest Pawtuckett community fighting against juvenile crime spike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

The Forest Pawtuckett neighborhood has been facing home burglaries, car break-ins, and even assaults at the hands of teenagers for years. Tuesday evening, the community held a meeting with CMPD and the District Attorney's office hoping to get the root of their problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... 6 hr Angel at night 11
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 14 hr Angel at night 70
Ace TJ (Jan '14) 15 hr Nerf Herder 7
justin david upton (Jan '15) 15 hr GastoniaResident 14
Closed Church?! 18 hr driveby 1
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Apr 23 Moose Knuckle 14
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 23 Rhett Butler 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC