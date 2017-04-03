Foreclosure latest setback for venerable Excelsior Club CHARLOTTE,...
Charlotte's historic Excelsior Club, a touchstone for generations of African-Americans, faces an uncertain future after foreclosure proceedings began in February. The Beatties Ford Road landmark, which has hosted the likes of Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong as well as a future president, has been closed since June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|2 hr
|Truth B. Known
|26
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|16 hr
|Baby want bottle?
|2
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Gaston McCrapley
|135
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|19 hr
|MoMo
|50
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Fri
|Dawn
|1
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|Fri
|Lololololol
|5
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|Apr 6
|Lololololol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC