Foreclosure latest setback for venera...

Foreclosure latest setback for venerable Excelsior Club CHARLOTTE,...

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

Charlotte's historic Excelsior Club, a touchstone for generations of African-Americans, faces an uncertain future after foreclosure proceedings began in February. The Beatties Ford Road landmark, which has hosted the likes of Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong as well as a future president, has been closed since June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 2 hr Truth B. Known 26
Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned 16 hr Baby want bottle? 2
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 18 hr Gaston McCrapley 135
Thank God 4 TRUMP 19 hr MoMo 50
Nickname "Quick"? Fri Dawn 1
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title Fri Lololololol 5
Republican break Democrat filibuster Apr 6 Lololololol 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC