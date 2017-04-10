Enderly Coffee Isn't Just Roasting Be...

Enderly Coffee Isn't Just Roasting Beans, It's Empowering a Community

If you're wondering why the name Enderly Coffee sounds familiar, it's because you've probably seen a sack of its beans around town - at the Healthy Home Market, Tip Top Daily Market, Juice Bar or Hazelnuts Crperie. And if you're wondering where Enderly Coffee's shop is, you're not going to find it - not until this summer, that is.

