Dwarfed by apartments, The Thirsty Be...

Dwarfed by apartments, The Thirsty Beaver is vowing to stay put

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Inside the Thirsty Beaver on Central Avenue, Pabst Blue Ribbon flows from cans and Merle Haggard flows from the jukebox, even as workers just a few feet away cocoon the building with a new five-story apartment development. The one-story dive bar in Plaza Midwood has been transformed into Charlotte's own version of the house from "Up," the Pixar movie about a curmudgeon who refuses to sell his house to developers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... 6 hr Michellebanks 2
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 8 hr Angel at night 63
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Apr 19 Truth B. Known 10
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Apr 18 Fast doc 12
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 17 Farrell Landon 76
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) Apr 16 Moose Knuckle 22
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC