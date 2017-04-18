Dwarfed by apartments, The Thirsty Beaver is vowing to stay put

Inside the Thirsty Beaver on Central Avenue, Pabst Blue Ribbon flows from cans and Merle Haggard flows from the jukebox, even as workers just a few feet away cocoon the building with a new five-story apartment development. The one-story dive bar in Plaza Midwood has been transformed into Charlotte's own version of the house from "Up," the Pixar movie about a curmudgeon who refuses to sell his house to developers.

