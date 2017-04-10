Duo charged with murder in mid-2016 w...

Duo charged with murder in mid-2016 west Charlotte homicide

Friday Apr 14

Police in Charlotte have charged two men in connection to a 2016 homicide that left one man dead a woman injured. Zhaymilik Shaqua Phillips, 25, and Jordan Ardrey, 18, are both charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Tony Jamarr Russell.

