Drunk driver to serve 12 years after ...

Drunk driver to serve 12 years after killing grandmother Read Story Alex Shabad

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

A repeat drunk driver is heading to prison for killing a beloved grandmother last summer. Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Kelly Conkin to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested? 1 hr Angel at night 50
charles or charlie holt age 5... who is his pa... Wed Truth B. Known 10
Ric Flair sucks ! (Jun '14) Tue Fast doc 12
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Apr 17 Farrell Landon 76
What do you like about Mt. Holly (Mar '10) Apr 16 Moose Knuckle 22
Nickname "Quick"? Apr 12 Moose Knuckle 3
Before January 14th, had anyone spoken to Gaige... Apr 12 hmmm 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC