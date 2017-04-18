Drunk driver to serve 12 years after killing grandmother Read Story Alex Shabad
A repeat drunk driver is heading to prison for killing a beloved grandmother last summer. Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Kelly Conkin to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
