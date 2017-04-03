Dollar General buys Charlotte discoun...

Dollar General buys Charlotte discount chain; 2,700 jobs could be cut

As discounter Dollar General buys the small Charlotte-based chain Dollar Express, up to 2,700 part-time and full-time store employees around the country may be losing their jobs. Tennessee-based Dollar General confirmed its plans on Monday to buy all 323 discount stores in 36 states from Dollar Express.

