Development could bring revitalization to Charlotte crossroad
An old store that police called a magnet for trouble in one of Charlotte's oldest neighborhoods will soon be getting a new life. The city of Charlotte bought the store on Belmont Avenue and a garage across the street in 2014 and neighbors who've been waiting for changes are excited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Truth B. Known
|137
|Republican break Democrat filibuster
|20 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Al Crowley
|71
|Nickname "Quick"?
|Mon
|Nucky Thompson
|2
|Why was pastor Amy lambert arrested?
|Apr 9
|Jen Hayden
|29
|Stupid Race Blocking Traffic Poorly Planned
|Apr 9
|Babyblastedbeeatch
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Apr 8
|MoMo
|50
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC