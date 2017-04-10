Development could bring revitalizatio...

Development could bring revitalization to Charlotte crossroad

WSOCTV

An old store that police called a magnet for trouble in one of Charlotte's oldest neighborhoods will soon be getting a new life. The city of Charlotte bought the store on Belmont Avenue and a garage across the street in 2014 and neighbors who've been waiting for changes are excited.

